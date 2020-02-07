Microchip Technology’s (MCHP) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a $125.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $115.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MCHP. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology to $110.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.00.

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.48. 2,115,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,304,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.36. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $77.66 and a 12-month high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.367 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,567,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,122,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,401,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,814,000 after acquiring an additional 343,803 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 210.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,397,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,839,000 after acquiring an additional 946,967 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,383,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,395 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,108,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the period.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

