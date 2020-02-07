Millennial Lithium (CVE:ML) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Millennial Lithium Corp (CVE:ML)’s share price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.43, approximately 16,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 80,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.48.

The stock has a market capitalization of $109.90 million and a PE ratio of -22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 48.38 and a quick ratio of 47.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.31.

Millennial Lithium Company Profile (CVE:ML)

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium Project located in Salta Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Millennial Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennial Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.