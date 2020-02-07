MINDOL Price Tops $2.33 on Major Exchanges (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 6th. One MINDOL token can now be bought for about $2.33 or 0.00023776 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal, Coinsuper and CoinTiger. MINDOL has a market capitalization of $396.12 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MINDOL has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.74 or 0.01234252 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004077 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001113 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MINDOL Profile

MINDOL (CRYPTO:MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,676 tokens. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net . MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinTiger and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

