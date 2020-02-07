Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.22

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$25.22 and last traded at C$25.13, with a volume of 4780 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$25.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.14.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.63. The stock has a market cap of $906.87 million and a PE ratio of 5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.68.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

