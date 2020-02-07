Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $19.72 million during the quarter. Misonix had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. Misonix updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

MSON traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.30. 117,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,997. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Misonix has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $27.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $265.03 million, a P/E ratio of -50.88 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSON. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Misonix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Misonix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

