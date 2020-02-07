MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $52.80

Shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.80 and traded as low as $52.55. MITSUBISHI CORP/S shares last traded at $53.10, with a volume of 20,157 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.26 billion during the quarter. MITSUBISHI CORP/S had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.08%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MITSUBISHI CORP/S stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MITSUBISHI CORP/S were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MITSUBISHI CORP/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MSBHY)

Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields.

