Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) Receives $44.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MINI shares. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 target price on shares of Mobile Mini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mobile Mini by 11.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,284,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,662,000 after acquiring an additional 763,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mobile Mini by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,907,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,339,000 after acquiring an additional 100,889 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mobile Mini by 33.5% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,456,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,682,000 after acquiring an additional 365,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mobile Mini by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,153,000 after acquiring an additional 15,436 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mobile Mini by 31.2% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 735,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,112,000 after acquiring an additional 174,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MINI traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $43.01. 249,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,424. Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.53.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $159.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mobile Mini will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. This is a boost from Mobile Mini’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.46%.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

