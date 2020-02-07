Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.25-0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $154-156 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.44 million.Model N also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.25-0.31 EPS.

NYSE:MODN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.24. The stock had a trading volume of 443,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,227. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Model N has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $35.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.62 and a beta of 0.57.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.23. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.43.

In related news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,015 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $30,104.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 148,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,078.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 16,703 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $522,135.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,064,820.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,062 shares of company stock valued at $927,086 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

