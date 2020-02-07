Modine Manufacturing Co. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) – Equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report issued on Thursday, February 6th. Dougherty & Co analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. Dougherty & Co currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $473.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.98 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 11.52%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Modine Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Modine Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

Shares of NYSE:MOD traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,332. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.47. The company has a market cap of $462.25 million, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.87.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 20,695 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,553,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after acquiring an additional 540,290 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 19,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 18,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Matthew J. Mcburney sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $33,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Burke acquired 10,000 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

