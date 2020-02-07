Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.85-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.947-2.058 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion.

MOD stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.07. The company had a trading volume of 273,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,878. The company has a market capitalization of $462.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.87. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.98 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.44.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Burke bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $68,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew J. Mcburney sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $33,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

