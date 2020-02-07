Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Down 8.5%

Shares of Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) were down 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.33, approximately 594,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 299,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.
Several analysts have recently commented on MOD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Modine Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average is $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $397.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Matthew J. Mcburney sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $33,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Burke purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 83,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,025,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 36,862 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.
