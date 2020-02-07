Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Down 8.5%

Shares of Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) were down 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.33, approximately 594,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 299,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

Several analysts have recently commented on MOD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Modine Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average is $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $397.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.98 million. Analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Matthew J. Mcburney sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $33,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Burke purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 83,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,025,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 36,862 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

