Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Brill now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.59). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.89) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.79.

Shares of MNTA opened at $31.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 2.01. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $31.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.51.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTA. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 71,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 145,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 22,433 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,147.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,581,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,229 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,182,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 10,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $293,619.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,759.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 122,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $2,871,034.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,146.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,530 shares of company stock worth $5,095,381 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

