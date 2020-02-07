Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI) Receives GBX 1,858.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,858.75 ($24.45).

MNDI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Mondi from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Mondi from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,870 ($24.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mondi from GBX 2,020 ($26.57) to GBX 1,915 ($25.19) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mondi from GBX 1,910 ($25.12) to GBX 2,025 ($26.64) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Mondi from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 1,830 ($24.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th.

MNDI stock opened at GBX 1,645 ($21.64) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion and a PE ratio of 10.17. Mondi has a 12-month low of GBX 1,484 ($19.52) and a 12-month high of £1,702.50 ($2,239.54). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,678.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,646.76.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

