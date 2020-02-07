Mondrian Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,000 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,000. Netflix comprises 2.6% of Mondrian Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,143,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,681 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Huber Research downgraded shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $188.00 to $173.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.00.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $370.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,014,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,219,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.78, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $385.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

