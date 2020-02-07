Mondrian Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 65,000 Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 65,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,868,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $42,291,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Seagate Technology by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 568,264 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,567,000 after acquiring an additional 401,361 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $17,209,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Seagate Technology by 242.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 303,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 214,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $10,269,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. ValuEngine lowered Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,711,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.08. Seagate Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.63 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.94%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $302,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 62,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $3,714,875.19. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,370 shares of company stock worth $11,037,648. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

