Mondrian Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 78,000 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 78,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,000. Micron Technology accounts for 2.1% of Mondrian Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 115.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 261.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 22.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,160,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,417 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Nomura increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.37.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,395,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,802,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.92. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.14 and a 12 month high of $60.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.76.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

