Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing Sells 70,886 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing sold 70,886 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.75, for a total transaction of $13,025,302.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,078,663.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Michael Hsing sold 9,561 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total transaction of $1,662,562.29.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Michael Hsing sold 65,813 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $11,648,242.87.

On Monday, November 11th, Michael Hsing sold 18,387 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $3,015,284.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.00. 9,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,081. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.62. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.84 and a twelve month high of $190.88.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,110.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,854,000 after purchasing an additional 210,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,406,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $598,366,000 after purchasing an additional 168,988 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,494,000 after purchasing an additional 82,830 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 951,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,078,000 after purchasing an additional 69,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,720,000 after purchasing an additional 68,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.38.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

