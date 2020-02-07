Montag & Caldwell LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Montag & Caldwell LLC decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,382 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $122,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $29,000. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.5% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the third quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $127.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.77. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $96.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The company has a market cap of $313.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.23, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

