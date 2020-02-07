Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG.A) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Moog Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOG.A)’s stock price rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $93.01 and last traded at $92.99, approximately 36,085 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 160,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.81.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.75 and a 200-day moving average of $85.72.

Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG.A) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $754.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.30 million.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. Its Aircraft Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

