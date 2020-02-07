Morgan Stanley Cuts Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Price Target to $37.00

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.
SKX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on shares of Skechers USA to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Skechers USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.59.
Shares of Skechers USA stock opened at $37.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Skechers USA has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86.
In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $37,110.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,590,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,051 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,143. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Skechers USA by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 132,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 28,849 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Skechers USA by 1,495.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 301,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Skechers USA by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,776,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $370,827,000 after acquiring an additional 104,462 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Skechers USA by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 60,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.
About Skechers USA
Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.
