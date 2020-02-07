Morgan Stanley Cuts Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Price Target to $37.00

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

SKX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on shares of Skechers USA to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Skechers USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.59.

Shares of Skechers USA stock opened at $37.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Skechers USA has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Skechers USA will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $37,110.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,590,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,051 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,143. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Skechers USA by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 132,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 28,849 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Skechers USA by 1,495.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 301,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Skechers USA by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,776,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $370,827,000 after acquiring an additional 104,462 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Skechers USA by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 60,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

