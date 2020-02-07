Morgan Stanley Raises S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $340.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $323.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.09.

NYSE SPGI traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $296.48. The company had a trading volume of 179,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $187.31 and a 1 year high of $300.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.39 and a 200-day moving average of $263.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 448.14% and a net margin of 32.22%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,622,000 after acquiring an additional 339,310 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 18,928.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 217,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,374,000 after acquiring an additional 216,727 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 339.8% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 266,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,837,000 after acquiring an additional 206,100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,845,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,819,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

