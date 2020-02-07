MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Independent Research set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €129.00 ($150.00) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €124.25 ($144.48).

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Shares of MOR traded up €3.50 ($4.07) on Wednesday, reaching €117.60 ($136.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €123.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €109.85. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of €79.70 ($92.67) and a 12-month high of €146.30 ($170.12).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.