Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Sells 1,646 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

AT&T stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day moving average is $37.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.