mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Stock Price Up 2.8%

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL)’s stock price rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.93, approximately 1,250 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90.

Get mPhase Technologies alerts:

mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter.

mPhase Technologies, Inc researches, develops, and fabricates smart surfaces using materials science engineering, and enabled by breakthroughs in nanotechnology science and the principles of microfluidics and microelectromechanical systems. The company focuses on research and development of its Smart Nanobattery for military and commercial applications.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for mPhase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mPhase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.