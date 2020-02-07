MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) Director Chun Hung Yu Acquires 1,000 Shares

MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) Director Chun Hung Yu acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Chun Hung Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 27th, Chun Hung Yu acquired 1,000 shares of MTS Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00.

NASDAQ:MTSC opened at $43.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.84. The company has a market capitalization of $859.51 million, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. MTS Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $43.71 and a 52-week high of $63.31.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.84 million. MTS Systems had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 8.79%. MTS Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MTS Systems Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTSC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in MTS Systems by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in MTS Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in MTS Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BMT Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 36,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTSC. TheStreet cut shares of MTS Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of MTS Systems from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

