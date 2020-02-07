Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.56 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 9.63%. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Mueller Water Products updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

MWA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.01. 23,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,092. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $12.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 34.43%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MWA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 12,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $142,424.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,734.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $180,675.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,179.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,867 shares of company stock valued at $705,268 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

