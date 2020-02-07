Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $240.00

Mulberry Group PLC (LON:MUL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 240 ($3.16) and last traded at GBX 255 ($3.35), with a volume of 25907 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 264.50 ($3.48).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 277.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 277.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.29. The company has a market capitalization of $148.32 million and a PE ratio of -19.17.

Mulberry Group Company Profile (LON:MUL)

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Retail and Design. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, mini and micro, and classic bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear; and jackets and coats for women.

