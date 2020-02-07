Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Boosts Stake in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 1,056.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 978.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cable One by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cable One by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,976,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cable One from $1,482.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,465.20.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,711.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Cable One Inc has a one year low of $895.27 and a one year high of $1,768.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,608.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1,401.08.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $8.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.25 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.64 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 31.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,509.50, for a total transaction of $344,166.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,701.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,612.61, for a total value of $1,186,880.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,092,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,682 shares of company stock worth $2,615,335 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

