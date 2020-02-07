Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Grows Holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 526.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,160 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4,838.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 439.3% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $54,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFG opened at $56.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.17. Principal Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFG. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on Principal Financial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

