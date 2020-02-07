Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Grows Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBSH stock opened at $70.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.13. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.65 and a twelve month high of $71.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $346.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP John K. Handy sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total value of $65,812.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,834. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $76,956.00. Insiders have sold a total of 68,604 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,131 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

