Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 15.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,787,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,303,000 after buying an additional 159,524 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 34.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 61.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 22.1% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 60,122 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $4,836,814.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,738,461.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price objective on Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Arrow Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.88.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $79.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.97. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $86.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 13.21% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

