Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases 130 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 73.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after purchasing an additional 57,692 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 7.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 14.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 129.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on HRC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

In related news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $634,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 4,739 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $492,713.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,173.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HRC stock opened at $108.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.50 and a 200-day moving average of $106.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.88 and a 12 month high of $117.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.