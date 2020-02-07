Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Raises Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,406,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $598,366,000 after acquiring an additional 168,988 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 50.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19,185.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $181.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.68. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.84 and a 1-year high of $190.88.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.24%.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 18,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $3,015,284.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,061,478.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 2,904 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total value of $504,976.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 268,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,728,416.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 245,611 shares of company stock worth $42,667,747. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPWR. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.38.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

