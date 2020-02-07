Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.3% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,475.97 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,500.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,414.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,285.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,017.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,517.30.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

