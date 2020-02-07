Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 2,150 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan cut its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMP. Boston Partners raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 837.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,534 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $13,513,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,718,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.1% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,210,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after buying an additional 70,098 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 57.3% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 189,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,808,000 after buying an additional 68,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $175.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.55. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.57 and a twelve month high of $177.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.90.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.