Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $172 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.44 million.Myriad Genetics also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.45-0.45 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MYGN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a strong-buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Myriad Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Myriad Genetics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Leerink Swann reduced their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.96.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

NASDAQ:MYGN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.29. 1,665,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,608. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $48.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Myriad Genetics had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter Phd Gilbert bought 5,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $150,016.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,240. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.