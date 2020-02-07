Namaste Technologies (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) Trading Down 9.1%

Namaste Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) shares were down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40, approximately 854,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,255,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.32.

Namaste Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NXTTF)

Namaste Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis e-commerce company. The company retails vaporizers and smoking accessories through e-commerce sites in 26 countries. It is also involved in the product design and manufacturing activities; and distribution of medical cannabis products.

