Nano (NANO) Price Up 32.3% Over Last Week

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $130.35 million and $6.46 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded up 32.3% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00010019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, RightBTC, Bit-Z and Koinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,749.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $214.50 or 0.02196897 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $441.50 or 0.04521808 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.77 or 0.00755513 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00123519 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.55 or 0.00804470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009237 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00027187 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.33 or 0.00720367 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Nano

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net . Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Nanex, OKEx, CoinEx, Binance, Kucoin, RightBTC, Mercatox, Bitinka, CoinFalcon, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Coindeal and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.