Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164,167 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $80,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 71.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1,261.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

Nasdaq stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.34. The company had a trading volume of 82,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,884. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.62. Nasdaq Inc has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $120.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

