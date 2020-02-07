Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NATH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.27. Nathan’s Famous has a 1 year low of $63.13 and a 1 year high of $82.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.93 and its 200-day moving average is $71.60.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 20.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%.

In other news, Director Brian S. Genson sold 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Ronald G. Devos sold 13,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $985,677.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 6.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the third quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

