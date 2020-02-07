National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $67.78

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.78 and traded as high as $73.82. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $73.16, with a volume of 1,123,150 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$68.50 to C$72.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.25.

The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$72.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$67.94.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.94 billion. As a group, analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 6.9999997 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In related news, Director Brian A. Davis sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.35, for a total transaction of C$4,557,911.40. Also, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 7,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.22, for a total value of C$562,770.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$997,488.43. Insiders have sold 90,792 shares of company stock worth $6,557,500 in the last ninety days.

About National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

