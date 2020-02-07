National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NKSH has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NKSH traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $40.25. The company had a trading volume of 10,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,348. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.27. National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $48.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.54.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.52 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in National Bankshares by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.