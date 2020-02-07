National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NHI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $85.88 on Wednesday. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $73.62 and a twelve month high of $86.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.07 and its 200-day moving average is $82.16. The company has a quick ratio of 14.11, a current ratio of 14.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.29.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.42). National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.18% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $81.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

