National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.46% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NHI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.
Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $85.88 on Wednesday. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $73.62 and a twelve month high of $86.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.07 and its 200-day moving average is $82.16. The company has a quick ratio of 14.11, a current ratio of 14.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.29.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About National Health Investors
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.