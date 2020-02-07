National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Announces Earnings Results

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 66.29%.

Shares of NYSE:NOV traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,030,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,111. National-Oilwell Varco has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.13.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. National-Oilwell Varco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.35.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

