Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $131.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. Natus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTUS traded down $3.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.65. 282,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,649. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.97. Natus Medical has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -42.57 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Kennedy sold 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $210,813.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,829.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

