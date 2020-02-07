Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NAVB) Shares Down 7.9%

Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVB) were down 7.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05, approximately 6,892 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 140,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NAVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAVB)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

