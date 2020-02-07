Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Navigator were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVGS. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Navigator by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Navigator during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 103,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Navigator by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 297,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 63,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVGS stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.39. Navigator Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $13.99.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Navigator had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $62.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NVGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Navigator from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

