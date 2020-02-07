Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 1.48

News stories about Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Netflix earned a news impact score of 1.48 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the Internet television network an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Netflix’s analysis:

Shares of NFLX traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $367.33. 541,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,219,700. Netflix has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $385.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $338.75 and its 200-day moving average is $305.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $430.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $446.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.00.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

