New Commerce Split (TSE:YCM) Trading Down 5.8%

New Commerce Split Corp (TSE:YCM) shares fell 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.46 and last traded at C$1.46, 124 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.94.

New Commerce Split Company Profile (TSE:YCM)

New Commerce Split Fund is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc The fund invests in the equity shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. It was formerly known as Commerce Split Fund. New Commerce Split Fund was launched on November 27, 2006 and is domiciled in Canada.

