New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Grows Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 65,867 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 272.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 43.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the period.

Shares of XHE traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $86.73. 783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,556. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.03. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 1 year low of $72.85 and a 1 year high of $89.25.

